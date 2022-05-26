Contreras went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in the win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

Contreras took Ranger Suarez deep for a solo shot in his first at-bat in the bottom of the second frame before later walking twice and coming around to score again. The homer was his seventh of the campaign and third in his last four contests. Over the past four games, the 24-year-old has produced a .462 average with three homers, four RBI and five runs. He's now batting .273 with seven home runs, 11 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base over 44 at-bats in 13 games in 2022. Contreras has recently transitioned into an everyday role, making him a very intriguing fantasy option at catcher moving forward.