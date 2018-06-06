Braves' William Contreras: Launches two homers Tuesday at Low-A

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a walk and two solo home runs for Low-A Rome in Tuesday's loss to Asheville.

The 20-year-old backstop has an eight-game hitting streak going, pushing his slash line on the season to .290/.376/.449 with five homers and 11 RBI in 38 games. Contreras, the Braves. No. 7 fantasy prospect, is still a long way from the majors, but Willson's little brother projects to offer the same kind of strong offensive profile and quality defense behind the plate as he works his way up the ladder.