Braves' William Contreras: Launches two homers Tuesday at Low-A
Contreras went 2-for-4 with a walk and two solo home runs for Low-A Rome in Tuesday's loss to Asheville.
The 20-year-old backstop has an eight-game hitting streak going, pushing his slash line on the season to .290/.376/.449 with five homers and 11 RBI in 38 games. Contreras, the Braves. No. 7 fantasy prospect, is still a long way from the majors, but Willson's little brother projects to offer the same kind of strong offensive profile and quality defense behind the plate as he works his way up the ladder.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...