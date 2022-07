Contreras went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.

His third-inning shot was one of three Atlanta homers off Washington starter Erick Fedde in a 12-2 rout. Contreras has hit safely in six straight starts as he sees fairly consistent playing time between catcher and DH, and on the season the 24-year-old is slashing .266/.350/.568 with 11 homers, two steals, 22 runs and 22 RBI through 42 games.