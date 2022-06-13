Contreras isn't starting Monday against the Nationals.
Contreras started in the last three games and went 2-for-10 with a homer, a double, two runs, two walks and three strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Travis d'Arnaud starts behind the plate and bats sixth Monday.
