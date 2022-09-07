Contreras isn't starting Wednesday against the Athletics.
Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks and a strikeout Tuesday but will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Ronald Acuna is serving as the designated hitter and leading off.
