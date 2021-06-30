Contreras isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Contreras went 0-for-2 with a walk in Tuesday's loss, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Kevan Smith will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
