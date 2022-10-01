site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-william-contreras-out-of-lineup-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' William Contreras: Out of lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Contreras isn't starting Saturday against the Mets.
Contreras went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Friday and will be excluded from the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Marcell Ozuna is serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read