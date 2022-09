Contreras went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single, as well as two runs scored in Friday's win over Philadelphia.

Contreras launched a solo shot in the fourth inning of Friday's contest, then sent Austin Riley home on a single in the eighth. The homer was Contreras' 18th of the year and his first since Aug. 24. In six appearances this month, the catcher has gone 7-of-19 (.368), including five total hits in his last two games. Contreras is now slashing .279/.349/.521 on the season.