Contreras was recalled by Atlanta on Thursday.
Contreras has hit .292 with three doubles, eight RBI and two runs in 13 games at Triple-A Gwinnett this year, and he'll serve as Atlanta's No. 2 catcher after Manny Pina (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. In 57 major-league appearances, Contreras has hit .220 with eight homers, 24 RBI and 19 runs.
