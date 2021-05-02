Contreras will be recalled from the alternate training site Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old was called up as the 27th man for last weekend's doubleheader, and he'll rejoin the major-league club Sunday with Travis d'Arnaud (thumb) heading to the injured list. Contreras and Alex Jackson will handle catching duties for Atlanta until d'Arnaud recovers from the injury.
More News
-
Braves' William Contreras: Joins Atlanta for twin bill•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Fails to make Opening Day roster•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Could start season in majors•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Removed from roster•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Starting again Monday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Pokes three hits•