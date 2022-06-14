Contreras will sit for the second straight game Tuesday against the Nationals.
Contreras started five out of six games last week, appearing four times behind the plate and once as the designated hitter. That seemed to suggest he was moving into a more consistent starting role, but it's now been Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate the last two games.
More News
-
Braves' William Contreras: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Slugs ninth homer•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Starting fourth straight game•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Braves' William Contreras: On bench again Tuesday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Sitting Monday•