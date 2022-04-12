Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Contreras made the Opening Day roster, as Atlanta needed a third option behind the plate while Manny Pina battled a minor wrist issue. Pina made his season debut Monday, so Contreras is no longer needed.
