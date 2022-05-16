Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Milwaukee.

Contreras will hit the bench after he went a collective 2-for-10 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs over Atlanta's last three games while starting at either catcher or designated hitter. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Ronald Acuna (groin) remains out of the lineup Monday but is expected to return to action Tuesday, so Contreras' opportunities to handle DH duties will likely take a significant hit soon.