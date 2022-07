Contreras went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Atlanta jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning thanks to long balls by Austin Riley and Contreras. The young backstop snapped a 12-game homer drought with the blast, a stretch during which he slashed just .209/.277/.256, but on the season Contreras is batting a solid .267 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI through 40 contests.