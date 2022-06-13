Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

The young backstop continues to push his way into a regular role for Atlanta. Contreras has started eight of 11 games in June, splitting work behind the plate with Travis d'Arnaud while also spotting in at DH, and he's slashed .323/.400/.645 through 35 plate appearances during that time. Through 27 games in the majors this season, Contreras is batting .292 with nine homers, 17 runs and 17 RBI.