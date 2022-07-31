Contreras went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Contreras went yard in his first two at-bats. He hit a two-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot in the fourth. Entering Saturday, the catcher had gone just 4-for-24 with no extra-base hits in his last seven contests. The powerful display of offense in this game gives Contreras 13 homers, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases with a .263/.349/.551 slash line through a career-high 189 plate appearances.