Contreras went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 win over Miami.

Contreras got the scoring started in the contest with his solo homer to right field in the fifth inning, and he knocked another solo shot in the seventh. This was his second multi-homer performance of the campaign despite the fact that he has played in only 10 games. Contreras is tied for the league lead among catchers with six long balls on the season, and he has essentially split time behind the plate with Travis d'Arnaud over the past week.