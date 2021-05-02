Contreras will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Blue Jays.
The 23-year-old will make his first start of 2021 in the series finale with Travis d'Arnaud (thumb) landing on the 60-day injured list and Alex Jackson (hamstring) being placed on the 10-day injured list. Contreras enters Sunday with only four big-league appearances under his belt, but he's now poised to split time behind the plate with Jeff Mathis, who had his contract selected from the alternate site.
