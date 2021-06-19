Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 9-1 win over the Cardinals.

His blast to lead off the second inning against Carlos Martinez put Atlanta ahead 2-1, and the team never looked back. Contreras has been hit and miss lately, recording three multi-hit performances in his last seven starts but going just 1-for-16 in the other four, and the rookie is batting .243 on the year with seven homers and 21 RBI through 34 contests.