Contreras went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old backstop continues to make a strong case to keep a regular spot in the Atlanta lineup. Contreras has gone 13-for-33 (.394) over his last 10 games with five doubles, three homers, six runs and seven RBI while bouncing between catcher, DH and even seeing one game in left field, and with Travis d'Arnaud batting .188 (6-for-32) over that same stretch without an RBI, it could be only a matter of time until the veteran's hold on the starting spot behind the plate slips.