Woods (ankle) was reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list Saturday and struck out one over a scoreless inning later that day.

Woods had been on Gwinnett's IL since May 17 before he was cleared to rejoin the affiliate after making three relief appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 23-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut earlier this season and could re-emerge as a relief option for Atlanta in August or September now that he's healthy again at Triple-A.