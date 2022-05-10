Woods is considered day-to-day after leaving his outing Friday for Triple-A Gwinnett with left ankle discomfort, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Woods made his major-league debut in late April, throwing two scoreless innings of relief. He's spent the bulk of the year splitting time between the two highest levels of the minors, where he's allowed six runs in 7.2 innings but has struck out 14 batters. Assuming his injury remains a minor one, he'll have the chance to push for another big-league call-up soon.