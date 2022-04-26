Atlanta recalled Woods from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
With outfielder Eddie Rosario (eye) moving to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, Woods will get the call to the big leagues and give Atlanta an 11th arm out o the bullpen. Between stops and Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi this season, the 23-year-old right-hander gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over 7.2 innings. He'll likely be ticketed for low-leverage work out of the Atlanta bullpen initially.