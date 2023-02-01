Atlanta announced Wednesday that Rios has been signed to a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.
Across stints with the Phillies, Pirates, Mariners and Red Sox, the 29-year-old Rios made 89 MLB relief appearances between the 2017 and 2021 seasons, logging a 5.77 ERA in 96.2 innings. He spent the 2022 campaign exclusively at Triple-A Charlotte while he was a member of the White Sox organization, submitting a 4.91 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 33 frames.
