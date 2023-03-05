Rios was re-assigned Sunday to minor-league camp by Atlanta.
Rios signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training at the start of February. The right-hander heads to minor-league camp to provide some organizational depth, and will likely begin the season as a bullpen option for Triple-A Gwinnett.
