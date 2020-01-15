Play

Solarte signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Solarte finished the 2019 season in Japan after only receiving a minor-league deal with the Marlins. The 32-year-old spent some time in the majors with the Giants at the beginning of the season, hitting .205/.247/.315 with seven RBI over 28 games prior to electing free agency. While Solarte has appeared in the majors in each of his past six seasons, his production has decreased in recent years.

