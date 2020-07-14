Puig signed with the Braves on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The terms of the deal have not yet been made public. It's also unclear whether Puig will be ready to go at the start of the season, as Opening Day is just over a week away and he'll likely have to sit out a few more days to go through intake testing protocols. Once he eventually arrives, he'll be a key piece for a strong Braves lineup, taking the spot that had been reserved for Nick Markakis, who elected to opt out of the season.