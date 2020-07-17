Puig revealed on his personal Twitter page Friday that he'd tested positive for COVID-19.
Puig is reportedly asymptomatic, but he'll nevertheless be forced to quarantine until passing MLB protocols, which include testing negative for the virus twice. The outfielder was already going to have a tough time getting ready by Opening Day, as he only just signed a contract with the Braves on Tuesday, but now he'll almost certainly miss time to start the year. Even when he clears league protocols, the fact that he's had zero practice time since last September is sure to have an effect early in the year. His absence likely means more at-bats or Adam Duvall, though Johan Camargo could also benefit if Austin Riley spends more time in left field.