Lopez was traded from Arizona to Atlanta on Saturday in exchange for Deivi Estrada.

Lopez was designated for assignment Thursday, but the Diamondbacks will wind up getting something for him on his way out the door. The 28-year-old righty struggled to a 6.57 ERA in 12.1 innings of relief this season but posted a respectable 3.93 ERA in 89.1 frames over his first three years in the league. He'll head to Triple-A Gwinnett for now.