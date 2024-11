Atlanta signed Pozo to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

Pozo's lone action in the big leagues came in 2021, but he's been raking at the Triple-A level since then, most recently slashing .324/.335/.538 with 15 home runs over 90 games with Las Vegas in the Athletics organization. Atlanta has an opening at backup catcher following the departure of Travis d'Arnaud, although Chadwick Tromp has a leg up for that job.