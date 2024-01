Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez used to be regarded as a top prospect for the White Sox; however, he's struggled to find success since reaching Triple-A in 2022. The 26-year-old infielder slashed .271/.321/.333 with 40 RBI across 445 plate appearances with Chicago's Triple-A affiliate last season, and he'll presumably return to Triple-A to begin the 2024 campaign.