Braves' Yolmer Sanchez: Goes to minor-league camp
Atlanta reassigned Sanchez to minor-league Monday.
Sanchez managed just two hits in 29 at-bats this spring. He'll provide Atlanta with some veteran utility infielder depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.
