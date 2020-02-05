Play

Alonso signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Alonso spent time with the Rockies and White Sox in 2019, hitting .199/.296/.346 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI and 34 runs in 335 plate appearances. The 32-year-old aims to become the backup first baseman behind four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, depending on whether Austin Riley earns the everyday third-base job in spring training. Alonso will look to make an impact during spring training in an effort to solidify his spot on the Braves' opening day roster as a power-hitting option off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...

  • cavan-biggio.jpg

    Second Base Tiers 1.0

    Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.

  • paul-goldschmidt.jpg

    First Base Tiers 1.0

    In today's offensive environment, first base isn't quite the outlier it used to be, but it...