Braves' Yonder Alonso: Signs minors deal with Atlanta
Alonso signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Alonso spent time with the Rockies and White Sox in 2019, hitting .199/.296/.346 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI and 34 runs in 335 plate appearances. The 32-year-old aims to become the backup first baseman behind four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, depending on whether Austin Riley earns the everyday third-base job in spring training. Alonso will look to make an impact during spring training in an effort to solidify his spot on the Braves' opening day roster as a power-hitting option off the bench.
