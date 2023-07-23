Chirinos was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay on Monday and will now join the team with the best record in baseball. The right-hander worked as a swingman for the Rays and had a 4.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:20 K:BB across 62.2 innings, though he surrendered 18 earned runs in his past 24.1 frames before being DFA'd. Max Fried (forearm) is closing in on his return from the injured list, so Chirinos seems likely to start out in the bullpen with his new organization.