Chirinos (elbow) was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Penn Murfee. Chirinos had seemed likely to be non-tendered, anyway, after posting a 5.40 ERA over 20 appearances for Tampa Bay and Atlanta in 2023. He ended the season on the 60-day injured list with an elbow problem and it's not clear what his current health status is.