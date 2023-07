Chirinos is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Brewers in Atlanta.

Chirinos will be making his Atlanta debut Friday after the club claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay last weekend. The 29-year-old had often worked as a primary pitcher out of the Rays bullpen this season, but he's expected to fill a traditional starting role for an Atlanta squad that has had its rotation depth tested. He'll carry a 4.02 ERA and 1.24 WHIP into Friday's contest.