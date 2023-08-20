Chirinos did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings against the Giants. He struck out four.

After giving up six runs in back-to-back starts, Chirinos only allowed four runners to score during Saturday's no-decision, including a leadoff homer to LaMonte Wade in the first. Since being acquired by Atlanta at the trade deadline (five starts), Chirinos owns an ugly 9.27 ERA and a 22:7 K:BB and has yet to go deeper than five innings. He's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Giants in San Francisco for his next start.