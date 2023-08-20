Chirinos didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Giants, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings while striking out four.

After giving up six runs in both of his last two starts, Chirinos showed modest improvement Saturday by surrendering only four runs. Since being acquired by Atlanta on July 23, Chirinos owns an ugly 9.27 ERA and a 22:7 K:BB and has yet to go deeper than five innings in any of his outings. He's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Giants in San Francisco for his next start next weekend, though it's possibly his spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy.