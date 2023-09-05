Atlanta transferred Chirinos (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Chirinos is done for the remainder of the regular season due to a right elbow injury. It was initially labeled as inflammation but might be more serious than that. The 29-year-old surrendered 23 earned runs in 22.1 major-league innings (five starts) with the NL East leaders in 2023 and could be a non-tender candidate this winter.