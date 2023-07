Chirinos is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Angels at Truist Park, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He'll go head-to-head with the Angels' Lucas Giolito as both pitchers make their second starts for their new teams. In his Atlanta debut this past Friday against the Brewers, Chirinos lasted just 3.2 innings while giving up four runs on six hits and one walk, but he induced 10 swinging strikes on 61 pitches, good for a season-best 16.4 percent rate.