Chirinos (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over five innings against the Angels while striking out five.

After striking out Shohei Ohtani to open the bottom of the fourth, Chirinos allowed a single and a walk to the next two batters, which would eventually lead to the Angels' first run coming home. The right-hander was then relieved by Michael Tonkin in the sixth after allowing back-to-back to singles to open the frame, but not before racking up a season-high five strikeouts on the afternoon. It marked Chirinos' first win with his new club, though he's now allowed three or more runs in each of his last three starts.