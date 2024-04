Gurriel signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gurriel spent all of last season with the Marlins, slashing .245/.304/.359 across 329 plate appearances. He will turn 40 years old in June and is unlikely to see regular playing time in the majors with Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna locked in at first base and DH, but he could come up from Triple-A should Atlanta run into depth problems later in the year.