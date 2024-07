Atlanta optioned Logue to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Logue's contract was selected from Gwinnett in preparation for Wednesday's twin bill against the Reds, but the second game was rained out, so the 28-year-old will now return to Triple-A without appearing in a game. He'll keep his spot on the 40-man roster, however, and he could still be called upon to provide Atlanta with a fresh bullpen arm after posting a 3.08 ERA in 73 minor-league innings.