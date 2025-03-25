Now Playing

Thompson agreed to a minor-league contract with Atlanta in October of 2024.

Thompson spent the 2024 season rehabbing surgery to repair a partially torn flexor tendon and appears on track to begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Gwinnett. He'll toe the rubber for Atlanta's final exhibition of the spring Tuesday against the Cubs before presumably being reassigned to the minors.

