Atlanta selected Thompson's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Atlanta is in need of a reliever capable of eating innings and Thompson is a theoretical fit since he totaled nine frames in two Grapefruit League appearances. The 31-year-old missed the entirety of the 2024 season while recovering from flexor tendon surgery and hasn't pitched in the big league since 2022.
