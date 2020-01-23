Brayan Hernandez: Hits open market
The Marlins released Hernandez earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
The Venezuelan-born Hernandez was one of the top amateur prospects on the international market in 2014, ultimately signing with the Mariners that summer and receiving a $1.85 million signing bonus. He was later a part of the group of prospects sent to Miami in 2017 in exchange for David Phelps, but the 22-year-old outfielder never reached his full potential with the new organization. He topped out at Low-A Clinton in 2019, posting a weak .342 OPS across 70 plate appearances.
