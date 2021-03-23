site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brendan McCurry: Released by Angels
RotoWire Staff
McCurry (elbow) was released by the Angels on Tuesday.
It's been a rough few weeks for McCurry. He underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-March and will be out until the middle of next season, and he'll now have to spend his recovery time as a free agent.
