Brendon Sanger: Cut loose by Halos
Sanger was released by the Angels in March, Baseball America reports.
The 26-year-old outfielder spent the last two seasons at Double-A, logging a 99 wRC+ and 94 wRC+ in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He was a fourth-round pick in 2015, but appears to have hit a wall in the upper levels of the minors.
