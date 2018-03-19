Brett Anderson: Talking minors deal with Oakland
Anderson has been in contact with the Athletics and could sign with the team on a minor-league contract, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Durability concerns along with his ineffective numbers (6.34 ERA, 1.70 WHIP in 55.1 innings) over his 13 starts with the Cubs and Blue Jays last season have resulted in Anderson drawing limited interest in free agency from the open market, so he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal no matter when or with whom he signs. Oakland makes sense as a potential landing spot for the lefty given his history with the organization -- he pitched for the big club from 2009 through 2013 -- and the team's need for starting depth with Jharel Cotton (elbow) out for the season and a number of rotation candidates struggling so far during spring training.
