Brett Gardner: In talks with Yankees
Gardner and the Yankees are discussing a potential new contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 36-year-old has been with the Yankees since 2008, and while the team has an abundance of outfielders, injuries plagued the group last year. If he would return to the Bronx, Gardner could see a good amount of playing time in order to alleviate their workload, especially with Aaron Hicks (elbow) expected to miss most of the season. Gardner had a career-high 28 home runs and 74 RBI with 10 stolen bases over 141 games last season.
